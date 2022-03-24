Dhaba owner murdered in Majitha, three booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

Three bike-borne unidentified assailants murdered the owner of a dhaba situated on the Bhai Shalo road in Majitha area on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Karamjit Singh, alias Ladi. The incident took place around 10.30 pm when Ladi was closing his dhaba.

The police said the three unidentified bike-borne persons came to the dhaba. They got into an argument with Ladi and later scuffle broke out between them. The accused attacked the victim with sharp-edged weapons and fled the spot. Ladi was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Harashdeep Singh, SHO, Majitha police station, said they were collecting CCTV footage cameras installed in the area to identify the accused. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against some unidentified persons.