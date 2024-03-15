Dhaliwal lays foundation stone of 2 water projects

Amritsar, March 14
Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal launched water supply schemes worth Rs 2.63 crore under the first phase of Amrut scheme in the town of Ajnala and Ramdas for the purpose of providing clean water to the people in the Ajnala Assembly constituency.
While inaugurating the scheme, he said 3.6 km long water pipes of different sizes will be installed in Ramdas city under the scheme to supply water to 350 houses. He said the work would cost Rs1.14 crore and water pipes to be laid in Ward No. 2, 3, 6 and main bazaar Majhi Gate tubewell to Government Senior Secondary School Road. “Clean water is the first requirement for human health and it is my effort that water should be provided in all houses of the constituency in the coming days. Due to the contamination of ground water in the constituency due to various factors, it is not fit for consumption. So, water is being delivered to the houses under this scheme. Similarly, 4.2 km long pipes will be laid in Ajnala city and water connections will be given to 474 houses there,” he said.
The minister said the work would cost Rs 1.49 crore and under this scheme, water pipes are to be laid at Ward No. 1, 14, 15, and Chogawan main road. He instructed the officials of the department to carry out the work without any delay.
