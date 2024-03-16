NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

Amritsar, March 15
After being fielded for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal started his poll campaign by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, Bhagwan Valmiki and Durgiana temples here on Friday.
Talking to mediapersons, Dhaliwal said his party will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. He announced that he would take up the demands and aspirations of traders, industrialists, youth and other sections of society while acting as the voice of farmers in parliament. The minister said his job would be to transform the infrastructure of holy city to an international level if elected to parliament on his party ticket.
Ignoring the allegations of Opposition leaders, he said people judge a leader by his deeds. He has been carrying out public-oriented works in the past two years which would win him votes in the LS elections.
