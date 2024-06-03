Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

A day after the end of the hectic polling process, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visited Lakhowal village to meet family of Deepinder Singh, who was shot dead on the eve of elections. He expressed grief with the family members of the deceased and also assured justice to them.

The minister at his farm on Friday.

He visited some party workers in the Ajnala area in the morning hours. Dhaliwal also met party workers at his residence and expressed gratitude for their efforts to help him in the poll campaign.

In the evening, he visited his farm and inspected fields. On his cattle farm, Dhaliwal gave shower to cows with a water pipe for half an hour.

“Being Aam Aadmi, I cultivate my fields on my own. I rear cattle for milk and always keep a check on their wellbeing. During the election campaign, I hardly got time to visit my fields. Now, we will prepare fields for sowing the next crop. A visit to fields and a cattle shed after a long time has been quite exhilarating,” said Dhaliwal.

Talking about the exit polls, he termed these baseless and said the INDIA bloc would form the government with a clear majority. About Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, he said only two days were left for results and everyone should wait for it.

Dhaliwal thanked voters of Amritsar constituency for coming out in the scorching heat to cast their votes. He said, “I am thankful to AAP volunteers, who made all out efforts to mobilise the public to cast vote for the party and for the better future of the constituency and the state. We hope to win the elections with a good margin.”

