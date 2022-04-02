Dharna in front of toll plaza in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged a dharna in front of the Mannan toll plaza on National Highway No. 354 here on Friday. They were demanding exemption from toll from those living within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza. Manjinder Singh Gohalwar, president, Baba Deep Singh Zone unit of the committee, said their other demands were giving jobs to youngsters of the area in the toll plaza, exempting devotees from toll fee on the occasion of Amavasia, Chaudas, Sangrand, annual Jor Mela of Baba Budha Sahib, Baba Deep Singh Pahuwind, etc. Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh assured the protesters of arranging a meeting of the leaders of the committee with officials of the toll plaza and the NHAI in the near future. They lifted the dharna on the assurance of the SI. OC

World Autism Day observed

Amritsar: A day before World Autism Day, Dr Navdeep Sharma claims ayurvedic herbs give encouraging results in autistic children. Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, he said the importance of observing the day as Autism Awareness Day lays in the fact that 23 out of every 1,000 children were suffering from autism. Keeping this high prevalence in view and lack of proper treatment in allopathic medicines, Dr Navdeep who did PhD in role of ayurvedic herbs in psychological disorders, said autism was mentioned as Unmaad in Ayurveda. He said as per his research, in a majority of autistic children autism was not a disease but a phase in life, which, if handled properly, could help such a child to lead a near-normal life. TNS

Cyclist Amarjeet wins 3 medals

Amritsar: City-based international cyclist Amarjeet Singh continues his magic run as he won two gold medals in individual sprint and keirin and a bronze medal in the team sprint competition in the recently concluded 58th All India Railway Track Cycling Championship held in Secunderabad. He has won gold medals in Senior National Championships for 10 consecutive years and is also an individual national record holder in one kilometre time trial. He represented India in the World Cycling Championships held in Australia, Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow (London) and Asian Games held in Korea. The 27-year-old is a senior TTE at the Amritsar railway station. TNS

One held with 50-gm Heroin

Tarn Taran: A police party led by ASI Vipin Kumar arrested a resident of Bachra village with 50 grams of heroin on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused.