DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

The District Health Department has warned the food business operators who have not got them registered under the Food safety and standards act to do the needful at the earliest.

With over 35,000 food businesses operating in the district, the Health Department has so far issued registration and licence to only 40 per cent of them.

As per the guidelines of FSSAI, the food businesses with an annual turnover of less than Rs 12 lakh are required to get registration from the department while those with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 12 lakh are required to obtain licence.

Enacted in 2006, the Food Safety and Standards Act had come into force in state in year 2011. The law requires, food businesses to get medical fitness tests of its workers every year apart from water testing, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene.

The officials stated that the businesses involved in catering, selling, packaging, managing, storing, transporting food or its ingredients are deemed as food businesses which are required to get registered or obtain license as applicable.

District Health Officer Dr Bharti Dhawan said shopkeepers are being sensitised to get registered or license as is required. She added that the food businesses running registration or license would face action if they fail to show these to the health teams during inspections. She said the department was also creating awareness among the general public under Eat Right Smart City project so that sale and usage of substandard and adulterated food items is checked.