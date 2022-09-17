‘Dhokha’ cast promotes film

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

The star cast of upcoming film ‘Dhokha’ paid obeisance at the Golden Temple today as they went on to promote the film in city. The film, a thriller, marks the debut of Khushhali Kumar, the daughter of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. The film, which was directed by Kookie Gulati, also stars R Madhavan. The trio interacted with their fans while promoting the movie. Darshan Kumar, who will be seen as a cop in the film, shared his excitement about wearing a uniform on screen. “It’s always a proud feeling to play men in uniform. So, I am glad that I got to play a cop,” said the ‘Mary Kom’ actor, whose last thriller ‘NH10’ had brought him critical acclaim.