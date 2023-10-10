Dhuna Sahib Trust, Safai Mazdoor Union hold protest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

Demanding dissolution of the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirth Sthal (Ram Tirath) Shrine Board, members of the Bhagwan Valimiki Ashram Dhuna Sahib Trust and the Safai Mazdoor Federation, Punjab, on Monday led by the Sant Samaj of the community held a protest at Bhandari Bridge and blocked traffic leading to long traffic jams on some city roads here on Monday.

Bhandari bridged is considered the lifeline of the city that connects the old walled city with Civil Lines areas. Owing to the protest, commuters were a harried lot. The protest led to traffic congestion on the road beneath elevated road, roads leading to Bhandari Bridge, near Hall Gate chowk, Islamabad bridge, Rigo bridge and other parts of the city.

Mahant Malkeet Nath of the Dhuna Sahib trust alleged that before coming to power, AAP leaders had promised to dissolve the Bhagwan Valimiki Tirth Sathal (Ram Tirath) shrine board, but it failed to do so even after over a year of the formation of the government. He said even the government did not nominate any one from the community as member of the shrine board. He said the protest dharna would continue on Bhandari Bridge for three days after which if the government failed to pay heed to their demands they would call for Punjab Bandh.

They alleged that the government was allegedly also considering other category people for the posts of safai karamchari by implementing a roster which was unacceptable.

The protesters blocked traffic on Bhandari Bridge at 10.30 am that continued for over four hours. People pointed out that harassing general public for their demands was no solution to their problems. They condemned all organizations for blocking traffic.

The traffic blockades were removed when former IG-turned-politician Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, MLA North, paid a visit to the protesters. He assured the Valmiki Sant Samaj that he would take up their demands at the appropriate levels in the government.

Om Parkash Gabbar, chairman of the Dhuna Sahib Trust, said if the government failed to fulfill their demands by October 11, they would be forced to intensify the struggle and gave Punjab Bandh Call. He submitted a memorandum of demands to Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh.