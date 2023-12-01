'Diabetes, high BP main reasons for kidney failure'

Amritsar, November 30
Every year, nearly 2.2 lakh new patients develop chronic kidney problems in the country and it is also the sixth fastest growing cause of death, which may become the fifth leading cause by 2040, health experts said during an awareness event here today.
Addressing a press conference at Ivy Hospital, Dr Avinash Srivastava, Director, Urology and Renal Transplant, said high blood pressure, diabetes, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), untreated kidney stones and urinary tract infection (UTI) are the main reasons for kidney failure in the country.
