Differences in Chief Khalsa Diwan to fore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

Some members of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) alleged that during the August 20 general house meeting a group of members entered into a verbal duel and used abusive language in the presence of the Guru Granth Sahib. Despite that, CKD management refrained from taking any action. CKD members alleged that its president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and his colleagues were playing with religious ethics and Sikh principles.

Prof Baljinder Singh, a member of the CKD, sent a letter to Nijjar on September 10, which was supported by members, including Avtar Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Amarjit Singh Bhatia, Engineer Navdeep Singh and Harkanwal Singh Kohli at the press conference here on Thursday.

In the letter, he stated that during the general house held at Gurdwara Sahib on August 20, members sitting close to the president and members of the other faction used derogatory language in the presence of the Guru Granth Sahib.