Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 23

The group of differently abled people which has been staging an indefinite dharna outside the residence of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal — AAP MLA from Tarn Taran — over the removal of two differently abled employees of the Tarn Taran Municipal Council organised a protest march in the town today.

Lakhbir Singh Saini, the state president of the Punjab Diviang Action Committee, said two differently abled women — Sukhjit Kaur and Rajan Randhawa — who had been serving in the Municipal Council for the last four years, were removed. He alleged that the Tarn Taran MC did not follow the legal process while removing the two contractual employees.

The administration has yet not taken any step to resolve the issue. Saini has said that they would keep fighting for justice.