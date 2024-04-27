Differently abled hold protest in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 26

On the occasion of the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Patti to address a public gathering in favour of party candidate Laljit Singh Bhullar from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, Diviang (differently abled) persons took out a protest march in Tarn Taran city on Friday.

The differently abled persons were fighting for the enhancement of their allowance to Rs 2,500 and fill vacancies in government departments under the set norms. For the protest march today, the Divinag Action Committee (DAC) had taken the permission from the Deputy Commissioner. As the administration was suspicious that the diviang may move to Patti to disrupt the Chief Minister’s programme, a heavy police force was deployed around the residence of Lakhbir Singh Saini, state president of the DAC, at Nanaksar Locality in the town.

Lakhbir Singh Saini said the news of his detention spread like wildfire among the members of the DAC and a large number of activists of the committee gathered at his residence within a few minutes. Lakhbir Singh, however, managed to came out of his house dodging the police deployed at his residence and with as many as 100 workers of the DAC blocked the main road in Tarn Taran and lodged a protest against the state government.

Lakhbir Singh in his address to the activists condemned the effort to detain him in his house as he was to organise a peaceful protest march in Tarn Taran. The activists marched through city markets demanding the fulfilment of their current demands.

