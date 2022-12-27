 Digital literacy workshop held : The Tribune India

Digital literacy workshop held

Digital literacy workshop held

Students and teachers during the digital literacy camp in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Under the social outreach programme, a digital literacy workshop was conducted by Post Graduate Department of Computer Science of DAV College, Amritsar, at government school, Bhoewali. In the workshop, experts exchanged knowledge to advance the digital empowerment of citizens. Prof Sandeep Kumar of computer department said identifying the sources of information, unravelling the messages we interact with, and telling the difference between reliable information and manipulation have become difficult tasks. Prof Vikram Sharma, Head of the Department, stressed on the need for educational opportunities for all.

Expert talk on cancer screening

The Department of Pharmacy of the Global Group of Institutes organised an expert talk on breast and cervical cancer screening as part of an awareness campaign about these and as an effort to raise the knowledge amongst students and faculty about the cancer by educating them about early detection and treatment of the same. Dr Ruchika, MS (Gynaecology) and Obstetrics and Fellow in IVF and Gynaecology Endoscopy at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar, delivered the expert talk to the students and faculty of the institute. She shared her valuable knowledge and experience about these ailments with the assembled students and faculty and elaborately explained the symptoms, causes, prevention and treatment along with the screening procedures adopted to diagnose the same.

Bhavanites excel at Vigyan Mahotsav

Bhavanites performed well in Annual Vigyan Mahotsav-2022 held at Delhi Public School, Manawala. As many as 11 students of Bhavans from Classes IX, X and XI participated in different categories. Thluxmi Handa bagged the first position in elocution. Radhe and Ishika got the third position in quiz. Furthermore, Himanshi, Roshni, Mehardeep and Swati got third position in roleplay. An extra feather was added to the cap as Ujjwala and Vridhi secured appreciation award in nature photography.

Students shine in science fair

Students of Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, participated in the science fair organised by Khalsa College. Students Anirudh Sharma and Simranpreet won the consolation prize by presenting a working model on self-automation. Principal Nirmaljit Kaur Gill congratulated the students and said there were 60 participants for the model presentation. Class X student Simarpreet Kaur also won the consolation prize in the speech competition, while Loveleen Kaur received the certificate of participation in the poster-making competition.

Workshop on Activity-based Learning

A workshop was conducted in the school auditorium for all staff members on December 26, 2022 on the topic ‘Activity-based Learning’. Dr Gurmeet Kaur Gill, a dynamic mentor, noted author, profound speaker, motivator and a behaviour coach was the guest speaker of the day. She has been training for the past 20 years and has been transforming lives. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan welcomed her on the School premises. Dr Gurmeet Kaur explained that ‘Activity-based Learning’ is a disruptive innovation in education that can transform teaching and learning.

Annual prize distribution function

Tarn Taran: Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, during the annual prize distribution function organised in the institution complex on Monday put forward an eye-catching programme entitled ‘Harmony’, in which an interaction of human life was presented on stage in a very creative manner. Students in their cultural items expressed their concern over the environment going to be imbalance on the universe level. In his address as the chief guest, Dr Deepak Bhatia, SDM, Khadoor Sahib, appreciated the management committee and the principal of the school for providing job-oriented education in the rural belt known as the backward area. The students who were at the top positions for the last three years were honoured by giving trophies by the chief guest and the members of the management committee and the principal of the school.

2 students bring laurels to school

Tarn Taran: Two students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Chabal, have brought laurels to the school and their parents by winning two medals in the fencing event of the 66th Punjab School Games held recently in Patiala in fencing sports. Urminder Kaur, principal of the school, informed on Monday that Yogpal Singh (U-14) got bronze medal and Gurkamal Singh (U-17) got silver medal. The principal said they made the school and the parents proud with their achievements. /OC

