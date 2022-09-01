Digital, OTT platforms a boon for actors from small cities

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

The emergence and dominance of digital platforms have come as a blessing for young talent from non-metro cities, who otherwise had to struggle for years, sometimes decades, for recognition. While the OTT and digital platforms are not a short cut to success, young actor Jyot Arora from the city feels that they definitely give an advantage of work and opportunity to shine to young actors.

“I feel that the reach of OTT and digital platforms is now so vast that your work gets you instant recognition. Though one has to have talent and skill in front of camera, but a lot many actors from small cities are now finding work because the limitation of big and small screen is now dissolved,” she says.

Jyot, who has worked in Punjabi films — including Asees, Salute and Jamraud — is currently seen in Punjabi web series Yaar Chale Bahar. “The show is about a bunch of youngsters who aspire to migrate to Canada and are getting coaching from an ILETS centre. It’s a humour-filled drama that portrays the challenges these youth face while nurturing their foreign dreams,” she said. She plays the character of Nimrit in the show.

The series is currently streaming on YouTube and being received well. While Jyot had a background in theatre, working with eminent theatre personality Kewal Dhaliwal, before venturing into films, she says that many talented theatre actors from the city are finding work in Punjabi and other entertainment industries due to the boom in digital channels.

“Earlier, the only way to make a career in the acting industry was to be seen on the big screen. Now, with the lines between the big and small screens dissolving, language barriers crossed, more actors are getting work and a variety of content is on offer to choose from.”