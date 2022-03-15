‘Digital push driving economic change’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

Prof Manjit Singh from Punjabi University, Patiala, said the digital revolution is transforming the Indian economy in a big way and the country is in the league of developed nations when it comes to digitalisation of the financial services in the country. He was delivering his keynote address during ICSSR-sponsored international seminar on “Technological Innovations in Financial and Banking Section- A Roadmap to Society”, at Khalsa College for Women (KCW) here on Monday.

He enlightened the audience about how the economy was progressing from informal to formal and emerging as one of the most attractive financial systems in the world. He also talked about the rising Unicorn financial institutions in the country that are having a global presence. “These big corporations are serving as an impetus to make India a global fine-tech superpower in the coming days,” he said.

Khalsa College Governing Council secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said though the economy is transforming into digital but the work culture that exists in the developed nations is still lacking. He said the economy needs large-scale reforms especially in the banking sector to provide push to small scale industry and common people. Prof Hardeep Singh, Dean, Academic Affairs, GNDU, in his inaugural address highlighted the importance of inclusion of data security and numerous business innovations in the academic curricula both for the students and the faculty.