Digitisation: Punjab Govt panel visits Bhai Gurdas Library in Amritsar

Amritsar, August 26

The Punjab Government Assurance Committee consisting of 13 sitting MLAs of Punjab under the chairmanship of MLA Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh visited Bhai Gurdas Library to assess the digitisation and automation of the library.

The delegation consisted of Jeewan Singh Sangowal, Raghubir Singh Rai, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Madan Lal Bagga and Balkar Singh Sidhu along with other secretariat officials visited the library and took note of the services being offered. They visited various sections like the Periodicals, Acquisition, Rare Books, etc, and were apprised of digitisation and automation by Dr Amit Kauts, Professor in-charge, library, and Sarbjit Singh, System Administrator.

A newly implemented RFID system with complete integration with students and faculty member smart cards was demonstrated to the delegation. An AI trolly and RFID based Self Check in/Checkout kiosks have been installed for issue and return of the books without any human intervention.

Committee members further visited digital lounge — consisting of 100 computers — which has been set up and being used as a digital learning centre and provide access to all the e-resources, e-journals and e-books purchased by the university. Bhai Gurdas Library has also procured resources from the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) as per the MOA with CEC. This Digital Lounge also facilitates access and use of these CEC resources.

The committee visited the rare book and manuscript section where they were shown manuscripts, coins, rare books, paintings and sculpture, etc. Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, chairman of the Punjab Government Assurance Committee, expressed his satisfaction over the development in digitization and automation work being done by the library. Being an alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, he expressed his commitment to provide all types of support to facilitate a quality learning environment for the students.

