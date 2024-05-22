Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

Ravi Dhaliwal

Bhoa (Pathankot), May 21

BJP candidate Dinesh Singh Babbu today raked up problems pertaining to the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency during a tour of the Bhoa assembly segment.

Bhoa is widely perceived to be among the most underdeveloped areas of Punjab. It is well known that the illegal mining mafia has wreaked havoc on the roads in the entire assembly seat which are in a poor condition.

Babbu, who was on a visit to Bhoa which is adjacent to Pathankot city, today told a gathering that “if elected as an MP, he would bring in funds from the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) to ensure that the old roads are re-carpeted and new ones constructed.”

People also informed him about the acute problem of drinking water that they have been facing for the last many decades.

“I have assured the people of Bhoa that the problem of water supply will be resolved from the BADP funds. Actually, the AAP government has done absolutely nothing for the betterment of the local people despite the fact that this was the home seat of Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. The area also needs better health facilities that are being provided to the people by the state government. Any person who falls sick has to be taken to either Pathankot or Amritsar for treatment because government hospitals are either under-staffed or lack proper facilities,” he said.

Babbu asked the gathering whether the candidates of AAP, Congress or SAD had raised local issues. Local leaders told him that no candidate had even visited them, leave alone taking up issues concerning their welfare.

The BJP candidate was on a tour of the area to mobilise party workers for the Prime Minister’s rally to be held in nearby Dinanagar on May 24.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Gurdaspur #Pathankot