Diocese of Amritsar organises peace march on Palm Sunday

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

With an aim to spread peace and hope in a world overwhelmed by various natural calamities, conflicts, and incidents of violence, the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), held a “peace march” on the occasion of Palm Sunday, observed as “Peace Day” annually. The event witnessed widespread participation of the members of the Christian community in Amritsar.

As per tradition, Christians hold a Palm Sunday procession with branches of palm trees in their hands. Palm Sunday is observed as “Peace Day” every year to pray for the world peace.

Holding palm branches, symbolising triumph, and crosses made of palm leaves, and raising slogan “Hosanna! Blessed is He, who comes in the name of the Lord!” the Christians marched through various boulevards of the city to spread the message of peace and unity.

A combined worship service was held at the grounds of St Paul’s Church here, which witnessed an enthusiastic participation of Christian devotees.

Meanwhile, special worship services were held before the peace march at churches falling within the purview of the DoA, CNI, in Ajnala, Batala, Khem Karan, Tarn Taran, Attari, and Bhindi Saidan, where after members of churches led by the convenors of these areas took out small processions, which later converged into the main procession that started from St Paul’s Church on Court Road.

