Disabilities don’t limit a person’s potential to rise and shine: Amritsar school students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

Sending out a message of inclusiveness and equality, students of Spring Dale Senior School took out an awareness march to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday.

Around 200 volunteers, including NCC cadets, student council members and members of the self-advocacy club of the school and staff members took part in the event.

Students of Spring Dale Sr School observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by carrying out an awareness march in support of CWSN rights and inclusiveness in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune Photos

In the march from the Nehru Complex, Lawrence Road to the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama, the students raised slogans and hold up placards, emphasising the message – disabilities don’t limit a person’s potential to rise and shine.

The students participated in the national anthem, using the sign language.

Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma noted that the school has been at the forefront when it comes to inclusive education in the region. Sharma stressed that such community awareness activities are helpful in creating a sense of responsibility and empathy in the common people to help children-with-special-needs go a long way.

The Global Group of Institutes also observed the day with its NSS wing organising a visit for the students to School for Blind. The visit was an effort to encourage a dialogue between the students and those from the school for the blind. The interaction helped the students understand the hardships that visually impaired people face every day. Dr Monika Arora, NSS coordinator and faculty members Rubinder Kaur and Srishti Raj organised impromptu contests for singing, dancing and computer proficiency for the visually impaired students. The winners were given prizes and presented with gifts on behalf of the management of the Global Group of Institutes.