Disability awareness marathon at Spring Dale Senior School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

The message of inclusivity was highlighted bold and clear when the students of Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, commemorated the World Disability Week-2023 from December 4-8, through an array of activities termed as “Walking Into Their Shoes”.

Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said that approximately 125 spirited volunteers involving the student council members, children with special needs (CWSN), their buddies and scribes, along with the staff members came to the fore during the marathon organised at the school playground and activities area today. Students raised slogans while holding placards with a message loud and clear to spread awareness on disability. Holding hands, or ferrying them in their wheelchairs, student-buddies led their fellows with special needs throughout the premises.

“Earlier, the series of events conducted during the week included a specially designed activity “Table-Cricket” organised for the CWSN and special assemblies which saw an active participation by the CWSN. All the events concluded with a proud spirit of patriotism wherein the students rendered the national anthem in sign language,” briefed Sandhu. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that the school has been proactive in the advocacy of inclusive education in the region and such community awareness activities definitely create a sense of responsibility and empathy in the common people to help understand the concerns of the CWSN.