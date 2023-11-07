Disaffiliate Doaba College from GNDU, teachers write to VC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

The Association of United College Teachers (AUCT), Punjab & Chandigarh, has written a letter to Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Vice-Chancellor, raising the matter of the termination of three teachers by Doaba College, Jalandhar, in 2021, allegedly on illegitimate grounds.

Association spokesperson Tarun Ghai said the college had been directed by the GNDU and the Director, Public Instruction, (DPI) in a letter last year to reinstate the teachers. The AUCT has demanded that the college be disaffiliated from the GNDU for non-compliance of orders.

College files petition in High Court AUCT spokesperson Tarun Ghai said: “Doaba college had been asked to reinstate the terminated teachers within two days (i.e., by 13/1/2022), as the letter was issued on January 11, 2022. However, the college is yet to reinstate the teachers even after two years.”

The Doaba college management, however, has filed a petition in High Court challenging the orders of reinstatement of the terminated teachers

Ghai said in the same college, four teachers were promoted to associate professorship without following procedural regularities and the “ineligible principal” (the person behind the irregularities), was under an inquiry.

Prof Shalini Behal, Dean, Colleges Development, GNDU, claimed that the university had already done whatever was required under procedure in the matter.

“We had written to the college management to comply with the DPI orders in this regard and we are still following the procedure required in the matter,” she said.

Ghai said it was pertinent to mention that in the same college, four teachers were promoted to associate professorship without following procedural regularities and where the “ineligible principal” (the person behind the irregularities), was under inquiry for the last 10 months.

The AUCT is demanding the disaffiliation of the college on the grounds of non-compliance of the orders by the DPI and GNDU.

