‘Disciplined lifestyle key to good health’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

A balanced diet and disciplined lifestyle could help stay away from chronic diseases.

This was stated by renowned Ayurveda and meditation Guru Acharya Manish and Dr Awdhesh Pandey during the opening of the new branch of Hospital and Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences (HIIMS) in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Acharya Manish, founder of HIIMS, and Shuddhi Ayurveda said the naturopathy and Ayurveda modes of treatment, which is now recognised by the government-oriented universities not only cure in a natural way by flushing out toxics from the body, devoid of any side-effects.

“Besides medical prescription, we recommend going for apt diet intake and reducing stress. If we put in order our daily intake and do moderate exercise, diseases like kidney failure, cancer, liver failure, sugar, blood pressure and heart disorder could be avoided. In Ayurveda, raw food intake is recommended. We recommend a plateful of salad a few minutes before taking two square meals a day. If a light exercise like walking or jogging is scheduled, it would work wonders,” he said.

Dr Awdesh Pandey said naturopathy treatment of chronic diseases is cured by boosting the immune system of the body. “We cure the patient by enhancing the body’s resistance power to fight diseases without any adverse effects on the vital organs of the body,” he said.

Health experts said two hours of hot water immersion therapy, head down tilt therapy (HDT) combined with the disciplined and intelligent people diet (DIP Diet) form the GRAD system. In addition, the Panchkarma therapy along with naturopathy is given to flush out toxins from the body.