Discuss issues of Punjab at session: Bikram Majithia

Amritsar, September 27
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today appeared in a local court to attend a hearing in the defamation case filed by him against AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.
Majithia had filed a case against AAP leaders in May 2016, for allegedly making defamatory statements against him.
On the Vidhan Sabha session, Majithia said CM Bhagwant Mann should discuss the burning issues of Punjab, including the crisis in the agriculture sector.
