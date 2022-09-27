Discuss sacrilege cases in session, Speaker urged

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

The Panthic Talmel Sangathan (PTS), a composite of many Sikh organisations, today approached the Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Kultar Singh Sandhwan and other members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, drawing their attention towards the series of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib followed by firing incidents in 2015.

Jaswinder Singh Advocate, co-convener, PTS, said we requested the speaker and MLAs to make the sacrilege incidents as part of the discussion during the special session of Vidhan Sabha that has been scheduled on September 27.

He said that around 122 incidents of desecrations were recorded between June, 2015 to October, 2015 all during Akali-BJP dispensation.