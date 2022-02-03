Dismal state of Punjab forced me to join politics: Jagmohan Singh Raju

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

Former IAS officer who retired from senior post in Tamil Nadu to contest as BJP candidate from Amritsar South said he decided to join politics after seeing the dismal condition of Punjab.

Jagmohan Singh Raju, who is pitted against high-profile and firebrand leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress and Bikram Singh Majitha of SAD, said when he had left Punjab in the ’80s, the state was on top of the list for various parameters of development.

He said presently, the state was in a dismal condition, which forced him to resign and contest elections. He said only a party which has its government at the Centre is powerful and can change the condition of Punjab. He said better Centre-state relations were the key to developing any state.