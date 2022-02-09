Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 8

Among high-profile candidates, dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon from Ludhiana is also contesting from the Amritsar East constituency. Sekhon claimed that he has registered his protest by filing papers against PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

“Sidhu has been already punished by Rahul Gandhi by not naming him as the CM face. His tenure in Congress and politics has almost ended. I planned to contest against Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sidhu for their move against me. Now, Sidhu has no future in politics. So, I am not going to campaign against Sidhu but will fight against Ashu aggressively,” said Balwinder Singh Sekhon.

The former DSP had entered into a controversy when his call recording with Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu went viral in 2019. The DSP allegedly used derogatory language for a minister. Sekhon had claimed that controversy erupted while probing a matter on the directions of the then Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“Sidhu backstabbed me and I have lost my job. So, I decided to contest against him. It was just a protest in a democratic way, otherwise I know that there are only a few in Amritsar who know me,” said Sekhon.

Balwinder Singh Sekhon is quite vocal against Congress leaders Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Navjot Sidhu and Lok Insaf Party leader Simarjit Singh Bains from Ludhiana. He was dismissed from the Punjab Police in September 2021. Now, he is also contesting from Ludhiana West to fight against Ashu.

