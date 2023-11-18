Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 17

A dispute over the de-silting of sewage pipes in Tower Wali Gali, Azad Nagar area, turned ugly when AAP leader Dimple Arora’s brother Aman alias Rinku Arora (48) was allegedly shot at by several persons.

Arora accused former Congress councillor Surinder Chaudhry and his son Pawan Chaudhry along with Harman Hundal, Bedi, Karman Sareen and others of shooting at his brother. Aman was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries in his thigh.

Dimple Arora, an AAP leader, told the police that he had arranged for a de-silting machine to clean the sewage pipes in street number 3 in Azad Nagar area, falling in ward number 65 of the Municipal Corporation. He said when the MC workers were de-silting the pipes, former Congress councillor Surinder Chaudhry and his son Pawan Chaudhry arrived on the scene and tried to forcibly take away the de-silting machine from the spot to get the work done in their area. However, he resisted their attempt which led to a scuffle.

He said Chaudhry called his accomplices while his brother Aman Arora also reached the spot. He alleged that they opened two gunshot fires. One hit his brother in his thigh and he started bleeding profusely. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Pawan Chaudhry refuted the allegations and said that it was Dimple Arora and his brother who attacked his supporters who were getting the de-silting work done in Azad Nagar area. He said they got the machine from Zone number 5. He said Dimple and his men tried to intercept the machine and stopped his supporters from carrying out the work. Aman and his supporters attacked Harman Hundal and others with bricks and stones. He said Harman, who had a licensed revolver, fired in the air in self-defence and no bullet had hit Aman as was being claimed. Sukhinder Singh, SHO, Cantonment police station, said a case under Section 307, 148 and 149 of IPC and Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Surinder Chaudhry, Pawan Chaudhry, Harman and Sonu Bedi. He said Harman was arrested in the case.

#Congress