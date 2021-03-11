Dist reports 99.79% pass percentage

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

The Punjab School Education Board declared the Class V Board results on Friday. In the 2021-22 session, 3,19,086 children had appeared from all over Punjab, of which 3,17,728 children have passed. In Amritsar, 31,803 students appeared for Class V boards, of which 31,738 have passed, making the pass percentage in district to be 99.79 per cent. The overall result in the state has been 99.57 per cent. It’s a drop from previous years, as in 2020, the result was 99.83% in the state.

Meanwhile, the PSEB Class XII board exams are underway and English exam was conducted on Friday. The examination was conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm. Flying squads conducted surprise inspection at various examination centres, including DAV College; Government School, Chheharta; Government School, Mall Road; CLH Public School; Amar Jyoti School; PBN School; Government School, Mahan Singh Gate. Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal, DAV College, Amritsar, in-charge of the flying squad, led the surprise inspections at various examination centres in the city. He said the examination was conducted peacefully at all centres. Strict arrangements were made by the schools following Covid-19 guidelines.