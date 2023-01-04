Dist to get more Aam Aadmi Clinics on Republic Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

The Health Department is gearing up to start more Aam Aadmi clinics in the district on the occasion of Republic Day. The district officials stated that a total of 44 clinics would be formally inaugurated on January 26.

Of these, 14 clinics would be opened in the city while the remaining 28 would be started in the rural areas. These clinics would be set up at the already functional satellite hospitals, primary health centres and urban dispensaries.

The Health Department had earlier inaugurated eight Aam Aadmi clinics in the district on Independence Day last year. Of these, seven were opened in the urban areas while one was opened in the rural belt.

In the urban areas, these clinics would be set up at Bhai Mohkam Singh Memorial Satellite Hospital, PHC Bhagatanwala, Gate Khazana, Gwal Mandi, Haripura, Yodha Nagar, Putlighar, Rambagh, Bhai Daya Singh Memorial Satellite Hospital, Bhai Dharam Singh Memorial Satellite Hospital, Bhai Himmat Singh Memorial Satellite Hospital, Bhai Sahib Singh Memorial Satellite Hospital, Basant Avenue, Chheharta, Kangra Colony and Kot Khalsa.

In rural areas, the clinics would be set up at Bhinder, Butala, Buttar Kalan, Khilchiyan, Raiya, Brar, Jasarhur, Kaler, Ibban Kalan PHC, Rajasansi, Attari, Bhakna Kalan, Nawanpind, Jandiala Guru, Varpal, Gagomahal, Karmapura, Sudhar, Chetanpura, Ramdas, Mattewal, Tehal Sahib, Chavinda Devi, Kathunangal, Wadala, Veeram, Threyawal and Chakkmukand.