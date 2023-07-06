District admn to hold employment camp tomorrow at DBEE

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 5

The district administration has scheduled an employment camp for unemployed youth here on July 7. Salaries between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 per month would be offered at the camp.

It will be held at the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises. The bureau’s Deputy Director Vikram Jeet said many companies would participate in the camp and jobs will be offered for the posts of insurance manager, supervisor, store manager, cashier, store keeper, security guard, delivery man, etc. The timing of the employment camp will be from 10 am to 1.30 pm.

Meanwhile, a physically challenged person, Gurpreet Singh was absorbed in the Education Department as a teacher.

Gurpreet of Wazir Bhullar village of Baba Bakala tehsil thanked the bureau for arranging a job for him as a teacher of social studies.

He had registered his name with the bureau here in 2019. The bureau had intimated him about various career options from time to time. After it informed him about the Master Cadre vacancies released by the Education Department, he filled the online form and later, his name figured in the merit list. He will serve at the Government School for girls in Jandiala Guru. He expressed his gratitude for the DBEE for helping him get a job at the school in Jandiala Guru.