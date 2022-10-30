District and Sessions Judge visits jail

Amritsar, October 29
During a visit to the Central Jail here on Saturday, the District and Sessions Judge, Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, instructed the jail officials to conduct fogging regularly in order to prevent the spread of dengue among inmates. Accompanied by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Aashish Saldi, she also inspected the kitchen, mess and the quality of vegetables being served to the inmates.
Harpreet ordered the jail officials to ensure cleanliness and hygiene on the premises to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
In a session with the inmates, Harpreet Kaur learned about the problems being faced by them and instructed the jail officials to address their grievances. She said the jail inmates must use their time to introspect and use it wisely to become good human beings. He added that the purpose of the jails is to reform people so that they can become model citizens when they slip back to normal life after completing their sentence.
