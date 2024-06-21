District BJP leaders indulge in blame game over fund misuse

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 20

A blame game has started between two groups of district-level leaders of the BJP on the issue of allegedly releasing funds in crores for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections held recently. Gulzar Singh Jahangir, district president of the SC Morcha, Sahib Singh Sugga, district president of the OBC Morcha and Amandeep Kaur Uppal, district president of the Mahila Morcha, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday, blamed the national leadership of the party for releasing funds in crores for poll campaign and other purposes, including coverage of party news.

They said that the district leadership of the party released no funds for booth level leaders and other purposes. They accused the district leadership of the party of embezzling the funds and ignoring the grassroots leaders which affected the party’s performance in the elections. They demanded that Harjit Singh Sandhu, district president of the party, be replaced. The leaders said that all this was done as Harjit Singh Sandhu was himself in the race to be the candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

On the contrary, district BJP president Harjit Singh Sandhu said that the party did not release him even a single penny and his opponents had personal motives. He said they have a single point programme of maligning the BJP which actually performed well from Khadoor Sahib constituency. He demanded action against leaders who directly went to the media instead of going to state leaders or the national leadership of the party to get their grievance redressed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Tarn Taran