District Employment Bureau holds workshop to generate job avenues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

The District Employment and Business Bureau is hosting a two-day workshop with career guidance counsellors of government schools. The workshop is being facilitated by the Department of Education in collaboration with Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University and Lovely Professional University.

The focus of the workshop was to make the counsellors aware about the current career trends, the job markets with high potential and how to offer guidance on career selection. The counsellors, who have been designated in different schools, were also given information about government/non-government jobs, skill courses, self-employment and foreign study-placement. Apart from this, the aspirants were explained in detail about psychometric tests related to career selection.

Deputy Director of District Employment and Business Bureau Vikramjit Singh said that career counselling had become quite relevant and important in schools today, the role of guidance counsellors needs to be multidimensional. “There is a shortage of professional guidance counsellors in our country and students need to be mentored and made aware about the current study and career trends as the market is fast growing and globally skill-oriented professionals are in demand. So, we have been hosting these workshops for counsellors in order to prepare them with knowledge and tools to mentor students in early stages of schooling,” he said.