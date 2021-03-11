District gears up to celebrate I-Day

Amritsar, August 13
The district administration carried out a full dress rehearsal of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium here on Saturday. Contingents of Punjab Police, NCC cadets and students from different schools participated in the march past and cultural show.
Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and IG Mohnish Chawla along with other senior officials of the civil and police administration took stock of the preparations being made for the Independence Day celebrations. The Deputy Commissioner said Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Rori would unfurl the national flag on Monday. He said elaborate security and other arrangements have been made by the administration for the celebrations.
Inviting the city residents to attend the event, the DC said everyone should be a part of the celebrations. He added that the event is being organised for all residents and not only for school students and government employees.
The district administration officials stated that the details of the route plan of the nearby roads and security arrangements for the general public would be released for the convenience of the general public. In Tarn Taran, Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar unfurled the national flag in the full dress rehearsal held for the district-level programme at the police stadium here on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner also took the salute from the police, Punjab Home Guards, Punjab Jail Wardens and NCC contingents.
Band parties from different schools too participated in the rehearsal. The Independence Day programmes would be a short-duration event due to the Covid-19 threat and programmes like PT show, choreography, giddha and bhangra would be excluded from the function, said the DC.
He said Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer would be the chief guest on the occasion. /OC
