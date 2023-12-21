 District known for rearing better breed of buffaloes : The Tribune India

District known for rearing better breed of buffaloes

Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar with a Nili-Ravi buffalo at Booh.



The state government has come forward to promote dairy farming in the Majha region, particularly in Tarn Taran district, to meet the requirements for quality milk and better breed of buffalos. Recently, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), an institution of the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and the Animal Husbandry Department, Punjab, organised a milking competition of the Nili-Ravi buffalo breed at KVK, Booh. The function was attended by Laljit Singh Bhullar, Cabinet Minister, Punjab, Dr Inderjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, and other scholars who delivered their lectures on different aspects of the Nili-Ravi buffalo breed with valuable suggestions. The speakers stressed that the Nili-Ravi breed of buffalo has been the first preference of dairy farmers since decades in the Majha region, particularly alongside of the river Sutlej. Dr Tejbir Singh Randhawa, Project Coordinator, Nili-Ravi,Tarn Taran, stressed on the unique qualities of NR (Nili-Ravi) and said that there are 17 registered buffalo breeds in the country out of which Nili-Ravi and Murrah are considered to be the best dairy breeds in the subcontinent. He added that the native breeding tract of NR is spread all along the Sutlej river alongside Indo-Pak border. Nili-Ravi buffalos are best suited to waterlogged condition of the area (Tarn Taran). Once considered as two different breeds — Nili and Ravi — there was an intermingling of these two breeds facilitated by communication in the area, and now they are considered as one breed, Nili-Ravi, by the All India Cattle Show Committee. The Nili-Ravi (with blue colour body) breed was exhibited for the first time at the All India Cattle Show held in 1938, said Dr Tejbir Singh Randhawa. Gurbachan Singh, a progressive farmer of the area, whose name was once mentioned as an example by PM Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for his different farming techniques, has been rearing this unique breed of buffalo for commercial purposes. The state government and the Animal Husbandry Department is worried that the population of Nili-Ravi breed is declining as it may be due to preference for Murrah combined with lack of Nili-Ravi bulls for breeding. Besides Tarn Taran, this breed is found in Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Ferozepur districts too.

School for mentally disabled a unique institution

DC Sandeep Kumar, along with his wife, during his visit to the Samarpan Special School, Tarn Taran. Photos by writer

Samarpan Special School, Tarn Taran, is becoming a special institution at the state level in all aspects. The school for mentally disabled was started by the Samarpan Society for Development of Mentally Disabled (SSFDMD) in 2016 with just four kids which has now increased to 28. The school was initiated with the efforts of a couple with social zeal, Sukhjitpal Singh and his wife Amanpreet Kaur, with the motive to serve society selflessly. The school is being run from a rented building in Tarn Taran town. But in the seven years since its establishment, the state government has not released any grants despite the institution continuing with its social services. The students of the school have won state-level trophies in sports and the first prize in a cultural programme twice. Amanpreet Kaur, a member of the managing committee, said that they never go to collect any donation from anybody though the monthly expenditure is approximately Rs 1 lakh minimum. The collection of fees from the parents of the students is meagre. Amanpreet Kaur said that with the remarkable performance of kids at the state level in sports and culture, a number of VIPs have visited the school to know the technique which paved the way for their stellar performance. Amanpreet Kaur said that it was the only institution in the district for the mentally disabled when there was need for more schools in the district keeping in view the number of such kids. She said that as the resources of SSFDMD are limited, they are unable to admit more students because of limited accommodation facilities. She said that there was need to have more facilities to make the kids busy in other activities. The services of the organisers of Samarpan Special School are praiseworthy and deserve appreciation. Gurbaxpuri

