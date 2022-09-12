District-level games begin today

Amritsar, September 11
The 11-day district level games under ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Deyan’ will commence here on September 12.
The district level competitions will be held from September 12 to September 22.
Harpreet Singh Sudan, Deputy Commissioner said today, “The winners of the block-level games like volleyball, athletics, football, Kabaddi (National style), Kho-Kho and wrestling competitions, will participate in the district-level competitions.
Apart from these sports, there are six age groups in the district-level games:- handball, softball, judo, roller skating, gatka, kick boxing, hockey, netball, badminton, basketball, power lifting, etc.
