District Red Cross society to set up daycare centre, old-age home

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

Adding to its list of community service facilities, the District Red Cross Society will soon start a daycare centre and an old age home for the needy. The daycare centre will be set up at the new district administrative complex to help working women. The old age home will be set up at the Working Women Hostel, Tehsilpura in Amritsar.

District Red Cross Society Chairperson Gurpreet Kaur Sudan said the district branch of the Indian Red Cross Society, with the help of the Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, Punjab Government, would set up the 25-bed old age home (only for women). “It will provide free shelter to needy women, have modern facilities and would also have medical facilities,” she said.

Besides, a day care centre with a capacity of 20-25 children, for children between one-five years of age, is being set up in the yard of the District Administrative Complex, where a trained crèche worker and helper will be provided to take care of the children of working women. She further added that apart from this, online registration has been started for an 8-day first-aid training course, and so far, 53 trainers have been recruited. The Red Cross Society, in collaboration with the Transport Department, is starting an Automotive and Driving Skills Institute at Red Cross Bhawan, Amritsar. The candidates applying for the heavy vehicle driving license will be given two-day driving skill training at a nominal cost.