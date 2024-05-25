District & Sessions Judge finds condition in Amritsar Central Jail barracks unsatisfactory

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 24

District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh Grewal on Thursday visited the Amritsar Central Jail and expressed his dissatisfaction over the dismal condition of washrooms and toilets in the barracks.

He also visited the kitchen and legal aid clinic to inspect the hygiene there. He checked and tasted the food being cooked for the prisoners in the kitchen and found it satisfactory though he asked the jail authorities to improve the inner area of the kitchen. He asked for installation of electrical appliances to carry out repair work at certain places. He was accompanied by Rachhpal Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Parinder Singh, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and Anurag Kumar Azad, Jail Superintendent.

The District and Sessions Judge informed that the National Legal Services Authority has directed all authorities concerned to visit the jails and report regarding the condition of washrooms, toilets and kitchen with further steps being taken by the government authorities regarding improvements in jail.

The judge also directed the Secretary, DLSA, to visit the jail once a week and note down the condition of washrooms, seepage in barracks and the need for water tank, among others, all that require immediate attention of Punjab Government. The inmates also appeared before him and narrated their grievances.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.