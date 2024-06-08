District & Sessions Judge visits Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 7

Manjinder Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, today inspected the Central Jail, Amritsar.

Plants a sapling on the jail premises. Tribune photo

He inspected the jail barracks along with washrooms, toilets, kitchen (Langar Ghar) and Legal Aid Clinic and checked the hygiene there. He also visited the kitchen where meals for the undertrials and prisoners were cooked and tasted the food. Though he found the food satisfactory, he directed the jail authorities to improve the condition of the kitchen. He asked them to repair it and also to install and utilise electrical appliances for cooking.

He was accompanied by Rachhpal Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority. Anurag Kumar Azad, Jail Superintendent, was also present on the occasion.

The District and Sessions Judge also heard the grievances of inmates and took it up with the jail authorities. He also visited the Legal Aid Clinic established in jail premises and checked registers and records maintained there.

The jail authorities were directed to launch a tree plantation drive in the premises. He said a special Lok Adalat will be held in Supreme Court from July 29 to August 3. He asked the inmates whose cases were pending in the apex court to take advantage of this. A National Lok Adalat is also scheduled to be held on September 14 this year, he added.

