District & Sessions Judge visits Central Jail

Amritsar, June 7
Manjinder Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, today inspected the Central Jail, Amritsar.
He inspected the jail barracks along with washrooms, toilets, kitchen (Langar Ghar) and Legal Aid Clinic and checked the hygiene there. He also visited the kitchen where meals for the undertrials and prisoners were cooked and tasted the food. Though he found the food satisfactory, he directed the jail authorities to improve the condition of the kitchen. He asked them to repair it and also to install and utilise electrical appliances for cooking.
He was accompanied by Rachhpal Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority. Anurag Kumar Azad, Jail Superintendent, was also present on the occasion.
The District and Sessions Judge also heard the grievances of inmates and took it up with the jail authorities. He also visited the Legal Aid Clinic established in jail premises and checked registers and records maintained there.
The jail authorities were directed to launch a tree plantation drive in the premises. He said a special Lok Adalat will be held in Supreme Court from July 29 to August 3. He asked the inmates whose cases were pending in the apex court to take advantage of this. A National Lok Adalat is also scheduled to be held on September 14 this year, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress
Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...