District & Sessions Judge visits Patti Jail, interacts with inmates

Tarn Taran, October 17
Priya Sood, the District and Session Judge and the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) visited the Patti sub-jail on Monday to take stock of the issues facing the inmates.
Pratima Arora, Secretary, DLSA, said that the District and Session Judge has informed the inmates about their legal rights with regard to medical services, food, among others.
The District and Session Judge also instructed the jail officials to clean the barracks. She reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the inmates lodged there. The Session judge instructed the jail officials to sanitise the barracks on a regular basis, and to have the inmates undergo a medical examination.
The Session Judge also urged the inmates to try and become responsible and law-abiding citizens. The District and Session Judge was accompanied by Jail Superintendent Jatinderpal Singh.
