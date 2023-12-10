district task force holds meeting for control of polio

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 9

The district administration organised a meeting of the district task force for control of polio in view of the upcoming three-day polio immunisation drive starting from December 10.

The meeting was attended by senior medical officers and medical officers from the Health Department and representatives of power corporation, the police, and the education department.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Vivek Modi asked all the departments to put in joint efforts to make the polio immunization drive successful. He said all children below the age of five years would be administered polio drops during the three-day drive.

Officials of the district Health Department stated that a total of 2.97 lakh children have been identified for the immunization drive. The department has constituted 1,407 teams to cover each and every home in the district which would be supervised by 292 supervisors.