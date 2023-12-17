District to get 12 Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori reviewed the working of 60 Aam Aadmi Clinics running in the district recently. He said, “After response from the people, 12 more Aam Aadmi Clinics will be opened in the district.”

Thori said he had visited the clinics recently and interacted with people. He said people were satisfied with health services they were getting at these clinics close to their homes. Thori also interacted with doctors working in the clinics. He told them that patients should get all medicines from the clinics only.

He said earlier, people had to go to hospitals for treatment. Now, they were getting health facilities at these clinics.

