Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

Amritsar, April 25
Divyamsh, a student of DAV Public School, has topped the district by getting 99.96 percentile in JEE Main session 2, the results of which were declared yesterday. He bagged an All India Rank of 613 in JEE Main, 2024. At least 14.76 lakh students appeared in the exam across the country.
Earlier, Divyamsh had topped the district in the JEE Main session I by scoring 99.97 percentile. Coming a close second in district is Raghav Vohra, a student of Bhavans SL School, with a score of 99.91 percentile. Another Bhavans student, Kyan Mahajan scored 99.71 percentile in the exam.
Divyamsh aspires to become an entrepreneur and run a start up in the field of AI and digital space. Hailing from Bihar, Divyamsh is now looking forward to clear JEE Advanced. “I believe in hard work and perseverance. I feel that it ultimately pays. So, I have not set any specific goals for myself, but only want to clear the JEE Advanced,” he said.
In all, 12 students in the district have secured above 99 percentile in JEE Main session 2.
