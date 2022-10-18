Diwali fiesta organised at BBK DAV College, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women organised a Diwali fiesta to mark the World Students’ Day. A special exhibition was organised on the college premises to showcase the talent and entrepreneur skills of the students. It was collaborative efforts of Departments of Design (Fashion and Interior), Fine Arts, Home Science, Jewellery Designing, Applied Arts, French and Commerce. In the exhibition, students exhibited their talent through stalls on tie and dye, block and screen printing, upholstery and utility items, jute bags, murals, heena art, nail art, apparel accessories, scarves, stoles, wall hangings, dupatta, paper lanterns, mirrors, candles, diyas, tin foil art, wallplates, customised masks, various artifacts depicting Ganesha, jharokhas, etc. Students also displayed stalls of various food delicacies like bhel puri, Russian salad, sandwiches, golgappas, cakes, chocolates, mojito and pasta, among others. Acknowledging the endeavors of the students and staff, Principal Pushpinder Walia said that such events are necessary for acquainting the students with vocational skills. She added that after the pandemic, BBK DAV College has come up with Diwali festivities with full fervor and zeal.

Annual IT Utsav-2022 at Spring Dale

With a goal to encourage budding technocrats with the latest developments in technical know-how in the field of Information & Communications Technology (ICT), Spring Dale Senior School organised an inter-school IT Utsav on its premises, which saw the participation of 53 participants from 12 schools in the city. Experts from the NIIT, accompanied by teachers from the IT Department of Spring Dale, witnessed a competition among students in their computing skills, thereby testing their knowledge about IT. The event included competitions like scratch, a powerpoint presentation, excel proficiency, photoshop, webpage development, and a quiz. The team from Cambridge International School emerged as winners in Quizoholic, Moving Pictures, Game Of Code & Pixel Art, the team from DAV International School won Debug Your Soul, while Web War and Be-Concise categories were bagged by Khalsa College International Public School and Bright land School, respectively. Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal, Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, said this was an extremely enriching experience for all participants. He stated that the IT Utsav is an annual feature of the school, which is organized with an aim to keep the students updated with the advancements in the field of IT.

DAV College hosts seminar series

The Department of Botany, DAV College, Amritsar, organised a student seminar series as a curriculum enhancement activity for the Semester V students of BSc Medical. As many as 12 students prepared and presented powerpoint presentations based on different topics related to their syllabus under the able guidance of Dr Rajni Bala, Associate Professor, Department of Botany. On the final day of the seminar series, Principal Amardeep Gupta encouraged the students with his presence. Gupdta stressed that such presentations not only enhance the knowledge of the students but also boost their confidence for public speaking and improve their technical skills too. Dr Daizy Sharma, HOD, also motivated the students by appreciating their efforts. Certificates and prizes were given away to the students during the event.

Physics dept wins Football championship

Guru Nanak Dev University Campus Sports organised an inter-department Basketball championship for boys and girls under the FIT INDIA Programme (Govt of India) which concluded on the football ground. As many as 31 boys’ teams and 15 girls’ teams from various departments of the university participated in these championships. Dr Amandeep Singh, Teacher In-charge, GNDU Campus Sports & Nodal Officer - GNDU FIT INDIA Programme, Govt of India, said that the Department of Physics has won both the boys’ and the girls’ championships. In the girls’ section, the University School of Financial Studies stood second and the Department of Law got the third position, while in the men’s section, the Department of Electronics Technology secured the second position and the Department of Computer Engineering & Technology got the third position. Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, In-charge, Department of Physical Education (AT), Office of Director Sports, presented trophies to the winning teams. He said that students should participate in sports activities for their development.

Youth Symposium held

Nehru Yuva Kendra, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth affairs, GOI, held a district-level youth fair on the theme of Youth Dialogue - India ‘ 2047. The event was held at Saroop Rani Government College for Girls with a district unit of Nehru Yuva Kendra hosting debates, creative contests and sports competitions. Students from all major city colleges and higher education institutions participated in painting, poetry writing, mobile photography, speech, youth dialogue program and cultural programmes. The winners were given trophies.

District fencing championships

Bhavanites gave a splendid performance in the Fencing District Tournament organised by the PSEB at Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School. Bhavanites made the institution proud once again by bagging the third position in under-14 to 19 age group and the second position in under-17 age group. Bhavans Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Anita Bhalla congratulated the winners and wished them good luck in their future endeavours.