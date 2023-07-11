 DJ murder case cracked, three arrested : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
DJ murder case cracked, three arrested

The three suspects in the custody of Amritsar police on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 10

With the arrest of three persons, the police have cracked the disc jockey (DJ) murder case. Sahil Kumar (23) was shot at by unknown armed assailants in posh Ranjit Avenue locality on June 29. He had succumbed to his injuries.

Those arrested were identified as Kamal Kumar (29) of Hargobind Avenue, Sagar (26) of Naraingarh and Lovepreet Singh (23) of Chheharta. One of their accomplices was still absconding and efforts were on to nab him, said Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. The absconder was identified as Shubh of Chheharta.

Sunil Kumar, father of the deceased, had told the police that Sahil Kumar used to work as DJ in a hotel. He said on the intervening night of June 28-29 his friend called him and told that Sahil, Kabir Singh, Sohan Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Jack had gone to railway station for dinner. While returning, two motorcycle-borne persons came from behind and sprayed bullets at them. A bullet hit Sahil on his lower abdomen side and he was rushed GNDH for treatment. Sahil was the only son of his parents. He succumbed to his injuries next day.

Virk said during probe it was found that Kabir had a fight with prime accused Kamal Kumar who was also a DJ over some issue. Kamal was keeping a grudge and therefore he along with his accomplices came on a bike and a scooter and sprayed bullets at the car in which the victims were travelling. A bullet pierced the windowpane of backseat of the car and hit Sahil on lower abdomen area which ultimately led to his death. He said Kamal had a robbery and NDPS Act case registered against him at Barnala district in November 2020.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said the police have recovered the bike and scooter used in the crime earlier and now, the police have recovered the car in which they had escaped. The police were yet to recover the weapon used in the crime, he said. They had fled to Kanpur where a relative of Kamal resides. Following a

tip-off, police teams dispatched to Kanpur and brought the accused from there. The three accused were produced in the court and brought on 6-day police remand for their interrogation.

Earlier, the police had arrested a youth, identified as Pankaj Vadera, in the case. However, the police did not find his involvement in the case and he would be discharged from the case, said Khosa.

