DJ shot at in Ranjit Avenue, hurt, admitted to hospital

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

A disco jockey (DJ) player, identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Mohkampura area, was shot at by unidentified armed persons just a few metres from the office of DIG, Border Range, located in the posh Ranjit Avenue area in the wee hours on Thursday.

Sunil along with his friends was returning home in a car when the two bike-borne persons shot at them. A bullet hit Sunil Kumar in the lower abdomen area and he was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

The police pointed out that the incident seemed to be an outcome of personal enmity. Senior police officials reached the spot and CCTV cameras were being scanned to find clues about the perpetrators.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa revealed that Sunil along with Amandeep Singh of Chetanpura, Kabir, Sonu and Jack used to work as DJ players at different hotels in the Ranjit Avenue area. This morning they were returning home. They were on the Ranjit Avenue road between Sarovar Portico hotel and Kitchlew Chowk when two persons on a two-wheeler started firing from the left side of the car window.

As per preliminary investigations, they fired around five gunshots and fled away. Sunil suffered a gunshot injury in the stomach and was rushed to GNDH by his friends where his condition is stated to be stable.

“We are scanning the footage of CCTVs in the area and hopefully would find clues about the shooters. They would be arrested soon,” he said, adding that a case had been registered by Ranjit Avenue police.