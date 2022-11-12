DLSA holds legal services camp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 11

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in association of the district administration and under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority and Punjab Stat Legal Services Authority, held a mega legal services camp at Saroop Rani Government College for Girls here on Thursday.

District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa inaugurated the camp. She visited each stall and interacted with representatives of all departments. She said about 20 departments of the Punjab Government and the Centre participated in the camp and made participants aware of various welfare schemes run by the Centre and the state government.

During the camp, a legal literacy lecture was also delivered, in which advocate Kirpal Kaur, informed the participants about various legal aid services being provided by the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, including Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism, Lok Adalats, Mediation and Conciliation Centre, Victim Compensation Schemes, Para Legal Volunteer Services, Legal Aid Clinic and Legal Literacy Clubs in Schools and Colleges etc. She said any jail inmate, whether convict or under trial, was entitled to free legal aid under the Legal Services Authority Act-1987. Similarly, in case a person is convicted by the court and intends to file appeal/revision against the order of conviction, he can also file an application in the office of the DLSA. All expenses incurred during the case are borne by the DLSA.

The participants were also told about the toll-free number 1968, where anyone can take legal assistance 24x7 free of charge.

Randhawa, speaking on the occasion, said the upcoming National Lok Adalat would be organised at the Amritsar District Courts as well as Ajnala and Baba Bakala sub-divisions on Saturday.