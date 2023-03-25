DLSA holds seminars to resolve cases amicably

Tarn Taran, March 24
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised seminars in different villages recently to make people aware of the need for arbitration to resolve the cases pending in courts quickly.
Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary (CJM), DLSA, said seminars were organised in Goindwal Sahib, Hansawala and Pindian villages with the assistance of village elders according to instructions of Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge.
Advocate Sukhbir Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, para legal volunteer, while addressing the gathering, said with the assistance of arbitrators, the cases were resolved.
The process saves time and money, said CJM Pratima Arora, adding that with the settlement of cases though arbitration, the court fees paid by the complainant is alos returned them.
