Doctors from different states pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

A delegation of doctors who arrived here from different states, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here today.

They were in Amritsar to be part of a conference.

They said it was their good fortune that they have visited the shrine that unites humanity and give message of universal peace.

He said the people of the whole world take blessings from here and the spiritual ambience here was inspiring for the good of humanity.

On the occasion, general secretary of SGPC Gurcharan Singh Grewal informed the delegation of doctors about the shrines located inside the shrine complex and other services including langar Sri Guru Ramdas Ji Langar Hall.

Meanwhile, Grewal also honoured them and presented them religious books.

