Docs perform rare heart surgery on 78-yr-old patient

Amritsar, November 10
Doctors of Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital saved the life of a 78-year-old heart patient by performing an extremely complex interventional procedure.
Dr Gaurav Mohan, Senior Interventional Cardiologist and Head of the Department, said the woman patient had undergone an angiography as she was suffering from difficulty in breathing and chest pain. He said she had calcified heart blockages with weak heart and was refused bypass surgery.
After extensive deliberations, we planned to go ahead with the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation supported stenting and all her major arteries were treated by rotational atherectomy (used for calcified blockages) and stenting.
Dr Gaurav Mohan said this is considered to be a highly specialised procedure and only a handful of such cases have been done so far in the nation. Earlier, such patients used to be sent for medical therapy as stenting was not possible, he said.
Dr AP Singh, Dean, SGRD University of Health Sciences, said after the introduction of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the institution is regularly serving a significant number of needy patients on a regular basis. He said since this being a charitable organisation being run under the aegis of the SGPC for the welfare of mankind, all patients are treated with similar approach and respect.
